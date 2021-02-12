HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 91.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after buying an additional 114,836 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 61,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.48. 93,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,372,846. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

