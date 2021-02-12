Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $74.81. 107,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,842. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.