LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the January 14th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LPL stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 469,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in LG Display by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in LG Display by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in LG Display by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

