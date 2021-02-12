GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. GoDaddy updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,725,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,822. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

