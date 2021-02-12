Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $10.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 2,960,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,514. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -146.69 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,870 shares of company stock worth $4,405,610 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

