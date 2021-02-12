NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 271,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,856. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

