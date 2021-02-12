Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Announces Earnings Results

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

NYSE:UFS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,934. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

