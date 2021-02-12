Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCBFY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 10,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,946. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

