Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HRGLY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 66 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2962 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 86.99%.

HRGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

