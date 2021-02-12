Arion Trading 26.7% Higher This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Arion has a market cap of $97,077.53 and approximately $16.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00284499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00105946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00080138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00090354 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.54 or 1.00662676 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,559,260 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

