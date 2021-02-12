HEROcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $38,050.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $38,050.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00065678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01128912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.08 or 0.05662858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

