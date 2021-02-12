Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. 684,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,786. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $3,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $23,978,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,738.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 101,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

