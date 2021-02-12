TELUS (NYSE:TU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.96. 3,427,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,376. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

