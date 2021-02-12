Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.65-0.70 for the period.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.
NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $11.29. 5,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
