Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.65-0.70 for the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $11.29. 5,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

