Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ASYS stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. 1,183,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 152,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 337,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

