Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the January 14th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSE JRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 265,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

