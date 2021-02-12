Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.74

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.74 and traded as high as $23.40. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 163,911 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.75. The firm has a market cap of £106.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.