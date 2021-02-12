Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $9.18. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 59,822 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

