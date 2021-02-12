Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.92

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.92 and traded as high as $31.86. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 23,897 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $481.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $137,356.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

