IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.46

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.46 and traded as high as $55.20. IDOX plc (IDOX.L) shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 110,852 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £244.03 million and a PE ratio of 180.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. IDOX plc (IDOX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

