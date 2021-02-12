Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.37-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 123,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.