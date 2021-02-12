HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. HMS posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMSY shares. William Blair lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 961,701 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HMS by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HMS by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 432,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of HMS by 28.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMSY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,668. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

