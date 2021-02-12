$73.86 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $73.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.20 million and the highest is $75.99 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $68.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $291.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $298.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $291.20 million, with estimates ranging from $280.30 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 95,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

