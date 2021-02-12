BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.5-96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.75 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.78.

NASDAQ BL traded down $16.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.47. 2,704,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

