Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,836. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

