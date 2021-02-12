Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $881.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $938.00 million and the lowest is $824.30 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $871.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of SBH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 2,117,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,230. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,350 shares of company stock valued at $313,629. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

