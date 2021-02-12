$0.73 EPS Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.70. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,351 shares of company stock worth $18,586,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 211,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

