United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $162.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

