Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Adobe by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

