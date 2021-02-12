Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $238.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.