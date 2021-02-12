Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $418,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.10. The company had a trading volume of 143,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,192. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

