Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $146.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.80 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $143.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 992,192 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 320,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

