Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Several analysts have issued reports on KDMN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDMN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.64. 5,213,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

