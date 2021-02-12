$20.25 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report $20.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $23.89 million. FuelCell Energy reported sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $86.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $97.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.53 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 458,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $71,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.20. 13,329,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,755,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 5.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.