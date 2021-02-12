Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $255.50. Northgate shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 1,360,234 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250. The company has a market cap of £333.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Northgate (LON:NTG)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

