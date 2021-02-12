Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.92

Shares of Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.92 and traded as high as $124.10. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 1,044,634 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £727.16 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.17.

Elementis plc (ELM.L) Company Profile (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.