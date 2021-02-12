Metal Achieves Market Cap of $55.45 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001770 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $55.45 million and $77.16 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01125281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00057909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.25 or 0.05689762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

