Burst (BURST) Achieves Market Cap of $7.07 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Burst has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $19,439.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,072,224 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars.

