Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.46 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $625,064.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00281025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090004 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,724.27 or 1.02025666 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

