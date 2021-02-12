Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $263.85

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $263.85 and traded as high as $295.00. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 158,303 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £824.61 million and a P/E ratio of 24.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 294.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

