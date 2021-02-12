Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) (TSE:ELR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) (TSE:ELR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.40. Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,264,728 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$52.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20.

Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

