DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 67.8% in January

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the January 14th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 263,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,714. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,149,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 439,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 388,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,261.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 228,274 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

