Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. 1,186,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,886. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.82, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,033 shares of company stock worth $5,690,909 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

