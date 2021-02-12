Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%.

NYSE K traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 3,556,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

