The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The China Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The China Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000.

NYSE CHN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The China Fund has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

