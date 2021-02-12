Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.20

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 422605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $627,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

