Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $959.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.