Great-West Lifeco’s (GWLIF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

GWLIF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

