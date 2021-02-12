Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 953 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in NIKE by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,706,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $142.31. 79,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

