DMScript (DMST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $561,151.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. DMScript has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $561,151.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 55.6% higher against the US dollar. One DMScript token can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00280967 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00089337 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,148.61 or 1.02750983 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

DMScript can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.